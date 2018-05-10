Kidnapping of Delhi ex-councillor’s son: Three wanted criminals arrested

Shambhu’s son was kidnapped by these criminals wearing police uniforms from Netaji Subhash Place area when he was on his way to his college in a BMW car. (File Photo) Shambhu’s son was kidnapped by these criminals wearing police uniforms from Netaji Subhash Place area when he was on his way to his college in a BMW car. (File Photo)

The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested three rewardee criminals from Dwarka Sector -23 Wednesday late night after a brief exchange of fire from . The accused, Manjeet Dabas, Bhagat and Arshu Sholeen, were wanted in a case of kidnapping of Delhi’s former councillor Shambhu Sharma’s, 20-year-old son from Northwest Delhi in 2016. According to a police officer, Manjeet was a rewardee of Rs 1 lakh while Bhagat and Arshu were rewardee of Rs 50,000 each by the Delhi Police.

Shambhu’s son was kidnapped by these criminals wearing police uniforms from Netaji Subhash Place area when he was on his way to his college in a BMW car. His car was chased and interscepted by the men in Scorpio car. Four of them were arrested a week after the kidnapping, by the crime branch, however son was rescued only after Sharma paid Rs 1 crore to the alleged abductors.

The police said Arshu was nabbed from Jhajjar on Wednesday evening while he was driving to meet hai associate in a car. He was taken to Delhi and interrogated where he informed that two of his associates Manjeet and Bhagat are coming to Darwka Sector-23 late night.

A team of special cell laid a trap and managed to pin down the duo where they had come on motorcycle. “They were asked to stop but they did not stop and started firing on the police team . They opened two fire on our team. Another set of members of our team overpowered them from behind and recovered two fire arms from their possession,” said the officer.

Police said the trio have previous criminal records including robberies and attempt to murders. Police said one more person – Mahesh – who is also a kindpin of the kidnapping case was still on run.

