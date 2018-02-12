Kidnapped boy from south Delhi rescued, two arrested

The man was apprehended and he confessed to the crime, following which the boy was rescued, police said. The man was apprehended and he confessed to the crime, following which the boy was rescued, police said.

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy from outside the Sai Temple in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony Thursday. The child was reunited with his family Sunday.

Additional DCP (south) Vijayanta Arya said the accused have been identified as Radha and Bhajan Singh. “Radha has two children, but after a dispute with her husband, she left home and came to Delhi with her brother-in-law, Bhajan Singh. Her husband did not let her take the children. On Thursday, when she saw the boy outside the temple, she kidnapped him,” the DCP said.

Police said the child had gone to the temple with his aunt on February 8. As his aunt stood in the queue to get the prasad, Radha lured the child outside.

“The ‘eyes and ear scheme’ of the Delhi Police played a crucial role in finding the boy. A woman, who is part of the scheme, informed police that she had seen a woman, accompanied by a man, carrying the child,” a police officer said.

The breakthrough came Saturday when food was being served near the temple. Police was informed that Bhajan would come there. The man was apprehended and he confessed to the crime, following which the boy was rescued, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App