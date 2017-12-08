Gurgaon: Woman at toll gate assaulted after she told driver to pay

She also alleged that the accused threatened to abduct her and leave her in such a condition that she “will not be able to show her face to anyone”(Source: ANI) She also alleged that the accused threatened to abduct her and leave her in such a condition that she “will not be able to show her face to anyone”(Source: ANI)

A woman toll tax collector at the Kherki Daula toll plaza was allegedly verbally and physically assaulted by a commuter on Thursday morning, when she insisted he pay the requisite tax and denied him free passage. According to officials at the plaza, the incident took place around 11.15 am in lane number 23. Police have registered a case in the matter but are yet to make any arrests. “We have details of the vehicle as well as the identity of the owner. We are conducting further investigations and expect to nab the accused very soon,” Inspector Yashwant, SHO of Kherki Daula police station, said.

In the complaint submitted at the Kherki Daula police station, the woman, who hails from Agra, alleged that she was going about her duty as usual, when a commuter grew aggressive. She has identified the man, through documents shown before the assault, as Kuldeep Yadav from Shikohpur. “He got out of his car and began hurling abuses at me. He then pushed aside the boom barrier. When I asked him to speak with respect, he threatened to kill me,” the woman said in the complaint.

She also alleged that the accused threatened to abduct her and leave her in such a condition that she “will not be able to show her face to anyone”. “He tried to enter the booth but when other employees stopped him, he pushed his hand through the window and hit my chest and tried to tear my clothes,” she alleged. The woman claimed Yadav also threatened to burn down the plaza, and said he could get the booth shut if he was harassed.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the booth. In the footage, the driver can be seen getting into a heated argument with the woman, before forcing his hand through the window and attempting to hit her. The camera outside the booth, meanwhile, shows him trying to barge in to confront her and pushing his hand through the window when he is stopped by male employees. They try to calm him down and he drives away.

The women at the toll booth, however, said they hope police arrest the accused and ensure their security. “Toll plaza officials have done enough to ensure our safety. We have male employees with us inside or near the booths, and we only work in the day shift. But commuters also have to be inclined to treat us with respect,” said a woman employee on condition of anonymity.

