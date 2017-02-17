Kherki Daula toll booth official abducted by four, freed due to ‘traffic’

A 35-year-old assistant manager at the Kherki Daula toll plaza was allegedly abducted by four men, while on duty on Thursday morning. The kidnappers allegedly released him barely 200 metres from the booth after they got stuck in traffic, and then beat him up.

In the complaint, officials of Skylark, which manages the Expressway, said at 10.15 am an SUV stopped at lane 12 and the driver pulled out a licence that allegedly did not belong to him. “When the collector at the booth refused to allow him to pass without paying tax, he threatened assistant manager Manoj Kumar,” said Piyush Gandhi, project head, Skylark.

“The vehicle was allowed to pass, but the man returned at 11.30 am with three others. Two men got out of the car and forced Kumar into it at gunpoint. But a little ahead, the men found themselves stuck in traffic. So they pulled Kumar out and beat him up before fleeing,” said Gandhi.

Yashpal Yadav, SHO, Kherki Daula police station, where the complaint was registered, said, “We have the CCTV footage. We will nab the accused soon.”