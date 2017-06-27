Khasi woman says told to leave Delhi Golf Club over attire

Tailin Lyngdoh Tailin Lyngdoh

An elderly woman from Meghalaya has alleged she was asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday as she was wearing a traditional Khasi dress. “They told me, ‘Leave the dining hall, maids are not allowed.’ They were very rude. I felt ashamed and angry. I was wearing the traditional Khasi dress — Jainsem — and they told me this dress was not allowed,” the woman, Tailin Lyngdoh, said. Tailin, who is a governess, and her employer, Nivedita Barthakur, were invited for lunch at the Delhi Golf Club by a member.

“I have been to the biggest restaurants and clubs in London, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. But before yesterday, no one had asked me to leave their premises,” Lyngdoh said.

When contacted, officials of the Delhi Golf Club declined to comment.

According to Barthakur, she and Lyngdoh were both guests of a Delhi Golf Club member. Ten minutes into the lunch, two club employees approached Tailin and told her that she had to leave, Barthakur alleged. “The host booked a table for nine people, which included Tailin. She was seated with us and not separately on another table or in a corner. We had just ordered our drinks when two employees of the club walked up to our table and told Tailin that she would have to leave the dining room as maids were not allowed inside,” said Barthakur.

“They told her she looks Nepali and that her dress looks like that of a maid. We argued with them, telling them she was the guest of a member, but the insults did not stop,” Barthakur alleged. She also hit out at guests who were seated in the dining hall when Lyngdoh was asked to leave.

“The room was full of Delhi elites who make their maids and nannies wait outside in the heat. It was so appalling at many levels: that a citizen of India is judged on her dress and treated as a pariah; that in this day and age, human rights of so many citizens can be trampled upon…,” Barthakur, who also wrote about the incident on her Facebook page, alleged.

