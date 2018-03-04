Khanpur stabbing: 14-year-old apprehended, hunt on for others

Police said the footage shows the men assaulting Ashish and chasing him for 10 more minutes. Representational Image Police said the footage shows the men assaulting Ashish and chasing him for 10 more minutes. Representational Image

Delhi Police has apprehended a 14-year-old boy for his involvement in the assault and stabbing of a man in his late 20s in south Delhi’s Khanpur Thursday. While the minor was apprehended on Friday, police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case.

Confirming the development, DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “The victim, Ashish, received stab injuries. He was also beaten up with a stick.”

Police had started an investigation into the case after the family of the victim registered a complaint at the local police station. During their probe, police found CCTV footage from the locality and identified the accused with the help of local informers. “At least a dozen men on bikes cornered Ashish and gave chase to him. We have formed several teams to ascertain the identities of the accused. With the help of local beat constables, we apprehended the minor,” said a police officer.

Police said the assault took place around 4 pm Thursday when Ashish was on his way back home after running some errands. The CCTV footage purportedly shows Ashish, in a black shirt, being stopped on the street by two men on a bike.

Within minutes, 10 more bikes with two persons on each of them, are seen surrounding Ashish.

Police said the footage shows the men assaulting Ashish and chasing him for 10 more minutes. Eyewitnesses told police that passersby did not intervene since the number of men had scared most of them.

Later, the CCTV footage shows the men fleeing with rods and knives after Ashish fell on the road, police said.

“The passersby then came to his rescue and took him to a local hospital. His condition is very critical now. Doctors have been treating him for more than two dozen stab wounds. We are not sure of the duration of the attack,” the officer said.

Police said they have already questioned Ashish’s family members and neighbours to ascertain the motive behind the assault and added that local intelligence points to Ashish’s previous fights with the accused. “People in the neighbourhood said Ashish was involved in a fight with some boys from the area previously as well. We are yet to find out what triggered the enmity,” the officer said.

Police said some of those questioned so far have said that Ashish had stopped the men from assaulting a boy for throwing balloons at them earlier but the claims are yet to be verified.

