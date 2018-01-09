Khan Market sealing: Some deny action, others say NDMC gave no prior notice

Khan market (Source: Express Archive) Khan market (Source: Express Archive)

As sealing began at the end of Khan Market’s middle lane on Monday, shopkeepers and representatives of the Khan Market Welfare Association collected at the spot while passersby wondered why there were so many policemen at Delhi’s most upscale market.

The “rumours” of sealing had been going around for the last few days, with some saying eateries had shut their first and second floors, as well as terrace spaces, for business. However, many outlets continued to do business as usual.

On Monday, when portions of their establishments were sealed by New Delhi Municipal Council, they alleged that “no prior notice was given to them”.

Ravi Rajoura, manager of Affinity Salon, which was the first to be sealed, claimed: “We didn’t get any notice warning us of a sealing. Moreover, they sealed our terrace even though we don’t carry out any commercial activities there. The area is used by staff to eat lunch, or for clients who want to smoke.”

Member of the SC-appointed monitoring committee Bhure Lal had told The Indian Express that there is no such provision under which the committee needs to give notice. Sushil Joshi, a manager of Jawed Habib’s salon, said: “We use the terrace like it is used at home… There is no commercial activity. We pay Rs 4 lakh as rent for the whole area, including the terrace. So why should it be sealed?”

While NDMC officials and police did enter eating joints such as The Big Chill Cafe and Smokey’s BBQ and Grill, the restaurants maintained that “nothing was sealed”. “We closed the terrace a year ago… they came in to see if there was anything amiss and left. Nothing has been sealed here,” an employee at Smokey’s claimed. An employee at The Big Chill Cafe claimed, “Our terrace has been shut for very long now. The NDMC came to check, but didn’t seal anything”.

Stating that 76 shops in the market had first and second floors, Anshu Tandon, president of Khan Market Welfare Association, said: “People can rush to the terrace and be brought down if a fire breaks out.”

