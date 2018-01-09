Khan Market salons, eateries face heat as NDMC comes knocking

During the sealing drive in Khan Market on Monday. Officials said they will return on Tuesday. Abhinav Saha During the sealing drive in Khan Market on Monday. Officials said they will return on Tuesday. Abhinav Saha

Parts of eight shops were sealed in the posh Khan Market, home to the capital’s most popular eateries, bookstores and shops, by the New Delhi Municipal Council on Monday.

NDMC’s director enforcement Vijay Kumar Gautam said the action was taken because of alleged encroachment, misuse of terrace space and illegal construction. Another official said the sealing drive was stopped after sunset, and will resume on Tuesday, with 20 more shops under NDMC’s radar.

Business establishments where the terraces were sealed included Affinity Salon, Geetanjali salon, Jawed Habib salon and Aayna skin care clinic. “We have put physical seals at four places and at other places, we have declared it sealed but have not put physical seals,” said an NDMC official. President of the Khan Market Welfare Association Ashu Tandon said, “Some portion of Starbucks, Smokey’s and Khan Chacha were sealed as a precautionary measure, but it did not affect operations.”

The action was taken on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. Three members of the committee visited the market around 1.15 pm and called NDMC officials, ostensibly to ask why sealing had not started. An hour later, the team was at the spot, accompanied by police officers.

“We don’t have a list of establishments we are sealing; we will be going door to door. This has nothing to do with the payment of conversion charges. We are sealing those who have illegal constructions and are misusing their terrace space,” said an NDMC official conducting the drive.

Salons at one end of the market were the first to be sealed. Affinity Salon had its terrace area sealed, as did Jaweb Habib’s salon. At Geetanjali salon, some customers were still availing services when the team entered.

After sealing, managers of these establishments were given a notice signed by Rajeev Sood, chief architect of the Department of Architecture & Environs, NDMC, asking the civic body to seal the areas. “The monitoring committee has ordered sealing of terraces/rooftop being misused in Khan Market… The said person/official is also hereby authorised to break or open the lock…,” it read.

