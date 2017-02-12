Gurgaon gold heist: Key accused bet on New Zealand, but India won

The accused were identified through CCTV footage The accused were identified through CCTV footage

As the nation celebrated India’s one-day series win against New Zealand in October last year, kingpin of the Gurgaon gold heist, Hoshiar Singh, mourned the loss of Rs 20 lakh he had bet. Sources told The Sunday Express that the four arrested accused stayed in different hostels in DLF Phase III and met three years ago. “Singh was fond of betting and had taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh from friends before the India-New Zealand series. But he lost all of it,” police sources said.

To repay his loan, Singh decided to start an eatery with Devender, another accused. But that, too, failed to take off. “They had a loan of Rs 37 lakh and were not able to repay it. Meanwhile, Singh saw the office of Manappuram Finance company and the guards there, and felt it was vulnerable. He shared the idea with the accomplices, and Devender started conducting a recce,” sources said.

Sources said Singh also asked one of his friends to arrange some locals from Kanpur who were in dire need of money. “They brought the weapons with them,” sources said.