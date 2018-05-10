Kejriwal’s kin Vinay Bansal arrested in PWD scam: All you need to know

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s relative being escorted by security personnel to the Tis Hazari court from the Anti -Corruption Bureau after his arrest in Delhi a while ago. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s relative being escorted by security personnel to the Tis Hazari court from the Anti -Corruption Bureau after his arrest in Delhi a while ago. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s nephew Vinay Bansal was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Board on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a scam relating to the construction of drains by the Public Works Department(PWD). Bansal was arrested from his residence in Pitampura.

So what is the PWD Scam?

M/S Renu company, owned by Vinay Bansal’s late father Surender Bansal, was in a contract with the PWD for the construction of a drain in north-west Delhi’s Bakoli village in April 2015. But in 2017, Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) founder Rahul Sharma lodged a complaint against the Delhi Chief Minister and his brother-in-law for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-16. It had alleged that the bills sent to the PWD for the works, which were not completed, were “false and fabricated”.

Three FIRs, including one against a company run by Surender Bansal, was registered by the ACB on May 9 last year. Surender Bansal had passed away soon after he was named in the FIR registered against his company. Vinay Bansal was a dormant partner in the company.

What does the Anti-Corruption Board say?

Sources in ACB have told The Indian Express that they have found several letters sent by Vinay Bansal during their communication with PWD. “The arrest was made after the investigators found during their investigation that fake bills were attached for materials that weren’t even supplied and some of the bills were of companies that do not exist or supply those materials. The company — Mahadev Impex Company – with whom they claimed that they had taken materials does not exist and when Vinay was questioned about it, he refused to provide any details,” it added.

The AAP termed the arrest as “motivated and an act of political vendetta.”

According to Aam Admi Party’s spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the facts of the case would make it clear that the arrest is totally “motivated” and an act of “political vendetta.” He said PWD had handed over completion certificate to the company and a third party certification was also done by IIT Roorkee.

He also added that Modi govt has turned its attention to Kejriwal’s relatives. ” After having failed to find anything against Arvind Kejriwal, his MLAs and his ministers, Modi govt stoops low to target Kejriwal’s relatives. Modi govt has got Arvind Kejriwal investigated by all agencies. They got Kejriwal raided by CBI and Delhi police but did not get any evidence of any wrongdoing.”

Reacting to Bansal’s arrest, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the probe against him began much before the AAP formed the government and he was given a clean chit. “The ACB’s only task in the last three years has been to trouble the AAP. When these cases go to the courts, the police is at the receiving end of criticism. The person (Surender Kumar Bansal ) worked as a contractor for over two decades. The probe against him had begun even before AAP formed govt. IIT Roorkee, Sri Lam labs probed the project and gave it a clean chit. The arrest has been made to deflect attention from the CCTV controversy,” Sisodia said.

