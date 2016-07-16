Kejriwal shoots down minister’s ‘anti-begging’ initiative

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday shot down the “anti-begging drive” initiated by Social Welfare Minister Sandeep Kumar. Posting a newspaper report about the drive that was expected to kick off next week, Kejriwal tweeted that he had asked the department to scrap the idea.

“Most inhuman n futile exercise that social welfare dept cud think of. Am directing them to stop it immediately,” he said.

Government officials said the proposed drive — which was to begin on July 18 — was discussed by Kumar’s office 10 days ago with department officials. According to sources, the secretary of the social welfare department was not kept in the loop about the drive.

Sources said when the secretary was asked about the drive, he had said it would be against the norms laid down by the Delhi High Court. “The high court has clearly said beggars cannot be rounded up and put behind bars. There has to be a humane way of dealing with them. For this, the reasons that led them to beggary have to be understood. The department could have identified communities that engage in begging and undertaken a survey,” said a government official.

Sources pointed out that there is minimal remand of beggars to rehabilitation centres by magistrates. The centres run by the social welfare department are virtually empty, they added.

Kumar was not available for a comment.

