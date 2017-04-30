Kejriwal meets GB Pant protesters, promises action

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met protesting students and teachers of the G B Pant Engineering College (GBPEC), who have been alleging corruption with regard to the land allotted to their institution.

Kejriwal is learnt to have promised Joshil K Abraham, an assistant professor who was on hunger strike for the last 25 days, that the land belonging to the college (23 acres) would be given to them, and the corruption charges will be looked into. After the meeting at Kejriwal’s residence, Abraham ended his fast at the college premises.

