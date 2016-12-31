Kejriwal hopes stalled works will be expedited under new Lt Governor Anil Baijal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greets Anil Baijal after he was sworn in as the New Lieutenant Governor at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Saturday.PTI Photo by Atul Yadav New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greets Anil Baijal after he was sworn in as the New Lieutenant Governor at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Saturday.PTI Photo by Atul Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he is hopeful the works that have come to a standstill in the national capital will be expedited under new Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Baijal (70), a former Union Home Secretary, took over as the Lt Governor of Delhi today. “I am very hopeful that in the future, we all – MLAs, Delhi government, people of Delhi – will work with the Lt Governor for development of Delhi. “In the last few months, some works of Delhi government have come to standstill. I hope that these works will be expedited,” Kejriwal said.

Baijal’s predecessor Najeeb Jung and the Delhi government have been at loggerheads on a range of issues including transfer and posting of officers since AAP came to power.

On being asked about his relationship with the AAP government after taking oath, Baijal said, “This is a speculative thing and I don’t know how the relationship will improve. We will sit together and talk.”

Baijal was administered the oath of office and secrecy of Lt Governor by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini.

Apart from the Chief Minister, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, judges, Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Water Minister Kapil Mishra, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and other two BJP MLAs O P Sharma and Jadgish Pradhan, senior bureaucrats attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Baijal, a 1969 batch IAS officer, had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, besides holding key positions in other ministries.

He had retired in 2006 as secretary of the Urban Development Ministry. He was also the vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

Baijal was actively associated with the designing and roll-out of Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.

The former bureaucrat was also on the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Modi government including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.