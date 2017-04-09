Kejriwal hits back: ‘Let them snatch office, will work from street’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Calling Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s decision to cancel the allotment of AAP’s office premises ‘discriminatory’, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the party would continue its work sitting on the street if its office was taken away.

Alleging that the BJP wanted to ‘finish’ his party, which fought for the common man, Kejriwal said, “Since we announced that we will waive house tax and put an end to the corrupt practices of the BJP and the Congress’ councillor and politicians in MCDs, the BJP is completely rattled. That is why, every day, it lies and makes baseless allegations against us. Now they have even snatched our office.”

On Friday, Baijal, in a communication to the secretary, PWD, stated that he could not accord post facto approval to the decision to allot the residential bungalow at 206 Rouse Avenue Marg to AAP, and asked the department to revoke the allotment. The L-G’s decision comes after the Shunglu committee report pointed out discrepancies in the allotment.

Kejriwal contested the decision saying the Congress, which does not have a single MLA in Delhi, has offices in four residential premises and on one plot. The BJP, which has three MLAs in Delhi, has seven offices, he said. Political parties such as the RJD and BSP have offices in Delhi but the ruling party which has 67 of 70 MLAs in the Assembly has been deprived of an office, he said.

“The truth is that these people want to finish us. They want to suppress the voice of the common man but that will not happen. We walk the path of truth; we have done nothing wrong. I want to assure the people of Delhi that even if these people take everything away from us, even if they snatch our office, we will sit on the street and work and continue to fight for the common people’s rights… I am sure the people of Delhi, who are watching everything, will give their answer in the MCD polls on April 23,” Kejriwal said.

In November 2015, the AAP government had approved a policy for land allotment to state parties. The PWD, under the AAP government, then allotted bungalow number 206 on Rouse Avenue to the party early last year. The bungalow was earlier allotted to Asim Ahmed Khan, the then Delhi Minister, who was later sacked over graft charges.

But after the Shunglu Committee pointed out discrepancies in the allotment, a file was submitted by the PWD to the L-G for ex-post facto approval.

