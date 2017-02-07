Kejriwal asks chief secretary to remove all deficiencies in a week

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed the Delhi chief secretary to remove the “deficiencies at the Asha Kiran home in a week”. He also asked the chief secretary to submit a report by Monday evening stating the number of visits made by the secretary, social welfare, to the Asha Kiran home and two other homes for the mentally challenged; why the secretary did not bring the number of deaths to the government’s notice and what steps were taken when the deaths were brought to her notice. The Chief Minister also asked what steps were taken to prevent the “serious lapses” in the home for the mentally challenged.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kejriwal said, “I am extremely disturbed by the prevailing conditions reported by DCW and the media on the Asha Kiran Home. The chief secretary should personally ensure that all these deficiencies are removed within a week.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited the Asha Kiran premises on Monday. Sisodia is in-charge of the Social Welfare Department that was earlier under former minister Sandeep Kumar, suspended after a purported sex tape surfaced in September last year.

Sisodia, sources said, took stock of the conditions at Asha Kiran and inquired about the shortage of staff. Sources said a day after newspaper reports, the staff had made an attempt to tidy up. Toilets were cleaned and a number of blankets and clothes were seen drying out in the sun, sources said.

Kejriwal added that he was “shocked” to see newspaper reports about the “extremely miserable” conditions of the inmates at Asha Kiran.