MCD workers strike: Arvind Kejriwal alleges financial irregularities in corporations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amid piling garbage on east Delhi roads due to the ongoing sanitation workers’ strike, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today accused the MCD councillors of pocketing funds meant to pay salaries to the workers.

“BJP playing dirty politics with Delhi. Their councillors siphoned (off) funds meant for salaries of MCD employees and then throw garbage on Delhi roads,” Kejriwal tweeted. The chief minister’s outburst came a day after the government announced an advanced payment of Rs 119 crore to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). However, the unions of the agitating workers have described as “too little” the assistance offered by the government.

The BJP-ruled MCDs, on the other hand, have been demanding the implementation of the Fourth Finance Commission’s recommendations that propose a greater share of revenue to the civic bodies.

The indefinite strike by sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, which entered its fourth day today, has left the trans-Yamuna region reeling under a garbage crisis.

East Delhi generates a large quantity of garbage, with the Ghazipur landfill site receiving 2,500 tonnes of waste on an average daily.