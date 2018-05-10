Hands off CCTV project, Satyendar Jain tells LG; terms Anil Baijal-constituted panel ‘illegal’

Anil Baijal (File) Anil Baijal (File)

Days after Lt Governor Anil Baijal set up a panel to oversee the CCTV project, Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday termed it “illegal and unconstitutional”, claiming the LG has no jurisdiction over the issue.

“The committee set up by you is illegal, unconstitutional, and has been set up with the sole objective of obstructing the CCTV project. Under the Constitution, the LG’s job is to do good policing and prevent crime. Kindly concentrate on your job. It is elected govt’s job to install cameras. Please allow us to do our job. LG has no jurisdiction to set up such a committee. The committee is therefore void ab-initio. Therefore, I am directing the Home Secretary to not proceed with the same,” Jain wrote to Baijal.

He also directed Principal Secretary (Home), authorised by Baijal to lead the committee, to not take up any such responsibility. The committee was instructed by the LG to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the project, flagging possible violations of privacy in the absence of such protocols.

The Raj Niwas is yet to respond to the letter. The PWD has awarded the tender for the installation and maintenance of CCTVs to Bharat Electronics Limited, however, the Cabinet has not yet cleared the over Rs 500-crore project.

Jain said that PWD would simply follow the model of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in this regard instead of “inventing” another set of guidelines.

“In this (NDMC) model, the RWA, local police and the company installing the camera together decide the locations of cameras. DVR is located in a room provided by the RWA. NDMC, RWA and local police have access to the feed,” Jain stated.

He slammed Baijal for constituting the committee without consulting the elected government, despite the installation of CCTVs falling under the list of “transferred subjects”.

“You do not have the power to take any independent decision on the issue. Under the Constitution, you may express your difference of opinion under Article 239 AA (4),” the minister said.

He rejected Baijal’s assertion that CCTVs would essentially fall under the domain of law and order. “Law and order situation has been worst during your tenure. Have you ever stepped out of Raj Niwas, walked into the streets of Delhi and met people to understand their safety concerns?” Jain asked.

He claimed that many officers have told the ministers in private that they were under instructions from Raj Niwas to keep the project hanging by raising unnecessary objections. “After having failed to obstruct CCTV project through your officers, now you are trying to scuttle it through various other means…Now you have set up this committee to delay and obstruct installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi. The committee will prescribe such SOPs and procedures so as to make the whole project unviable, unimplementable and ineffective,” he added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App