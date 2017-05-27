Keep hostel fee for girls, boys same: DCW to Hindu College

The college informed the DCW that girls were asked for a higher fee because their hostel had been constructed without any assistance from the University Grants Commission (UGC) (Source: Express Archive Photo) The college informed the DCW that girls were asked for a higher fee because their hostel had been constructed without any assistance from the University Grants Commission (UGC) (Source: Express Archive Photo)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Friday sent a notice to Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava, asking her to keep the girls and boys hostel fee the same. The issue dates back to last year, when women students had protested against high fees and allegedly discriminatory rules in a new hostel built for women. Following protests, admission was stalled in the hostel, which is yet to become operational.

The hostel fee mentioned in the prospectus for girls was Rs 80,000 anually — almost twice as much as what boys have to pay. Girl students had also protested against proposed rules that allowed only one night-out in a month, and stated that one could watch TV in the common room only till 10.30 pm. The students then took the matter to the DCW, which sought a reply from the college.

The college informed the DCW that girls were asked for a higher fee because their hostel had been constructed without any assistance from the University Grants Commission (UGC), and that they had not received annual grant for maintenance either. The boys hostel was funded by the UGC, and receives an annual grant of Rs 60 lakh for maintenance.

But DCW chief Swati Maliwal said: “We appreciate the need for funds by the college, but we also believe the stand in the present matter of fixing higher fee for girls is discriminatory.” Maliwal also wrote to the UGC chairman requesting that funds be sanctioned for the girls hostel. She requested the chairman to ask Hindu College to keep the fees of both hostels the same. Srivastava could not be reached for a comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now