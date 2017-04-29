Keep beds ready for dengue and chikungunya patients: Anil Baijal

Anil Baijal interacted with the medical superintendents of the three institutes at a meeting, which was also attended by the health secretary. (File Photo) Anil Baijal interacted with the medical superintendents of the three institutes at a meeting, which was also attended by the health secretary. (File Photo)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday directed Delhi’s LNJP Hospital to keep beds ready for dengue and chikungunya patients in the event of an outbreak of the vector-borne diseases in the city. Baijal’s directive followed a visit to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) and two other city medical institutes – the GB Pant Institute or GIPMER and the Guru Nanak Eye Centre — for a review of the health facilities there.

The medical superintendent (MS) of LNJP informed Baijal that wards had been set aside for dengue and chikungunya patients.

“Lt Governor Baijal instructed the MS that a sufficient number of beds should be kept ready for dengue and chikungunya patients, given the anticipated danger in the coming monsoon season,” the LG office said in a statement.

Till April 15 this year, 27 dengue and 79 chikungunya cases had been reported. In 2016, 4,431 cases of dengue and 7,760 cases of chikungunya had been reported from the city.

The statement said Baijal also instructed the MS and other doctors to ensure that patients with complications, particularly the elderly, were attended to with greater care.

After reviewing the facilities at GIPMER, Baijal visited the Guru Nanak Eye Centre where he inspected its Investigation and LASIK labs. He asked the authorities to ensure that patients got the best treatment.

Baijal interacted with the medical superintendents of the three institutes at a meeting, which was also attended by the health secretary. The LG instructed the secretary to urgently resolve issues such as shortages of staff and equipment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now