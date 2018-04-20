Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Politicians to cook, fast against rape strikes a chord

DCW chief Swati Maliwal at the fast (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) DCW chief Swati Maliwal at the fast (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Ten days after her pregnant niece was allegedly murdered by her husband over dowry, Naseema (55) showed up at Samta Sthal, Rajghat, and sat for eight hours holding a “rape roko” placard. In her bag was a bottle of water, a hastily packed lunch box and a Hindi newspaper clipping of the alleged murder, with a photo of her niece. “We have to save the women of this country, and only holding protests will help us do that. I’m here for her today,” said Naseema, who travelled from Bhajanpura to attend the sixth day of the indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday.

Maliwal is protesting against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, and the alleged rape of a 17-year-old in Unnao, UP.

At a time when the dialogue on rape is limited to newspaper reports and TV debates — with #NotInMyName not finding its way on the streets daily and Twitter trends changing — at Rajghat, Maliwal kept the anger alive with her fast. It’s been seven days now.

On Wednesday, she was confined to the mattress on the stage, smiling at those who visited, spoke little and whispered “Do ziddi bhhid chuke hai.”

Even on Thursday, a week since she went on the hunger strike, Maliwal refused to eat even a morsel of food until PM Modi and the Centre announce “steps to protect women, capital punishment to rapists of children within six months and fast-track courts for such cases”.

Hundreds, including politicians like BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha, showed up to support DCW chief Swati Maliwal at Rajghat. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Hundreds, including politicians like BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha, showed up to support DCW chief Swati Maliwal at Rajghat. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Hundreds have been showing up every day to support Maliwal, fight with her and for themselves — just like Naseema.

Kamlesh (50), who works as a cook in Govindpuri was at the site along with her husband and their 10-year-old daughter. “I’m a part of the Mahila Panchayat. I’ve two daughters, and I worry for their safety. I’m here for a safer future for them,” she said.

Politicians have also visited Maliwal — from BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha and JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav to AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. In the front row stood, Mahesh (55), a rickshaw-puller, listening intently to the speeches, wiping his tears often. “My wife has been coming here for a few days so I came along today. I can’t stop crying, I have two daughters and I want them to enjoy all the freedoms of life but because it’s not a safe city, I impose restrictions on them,” he said.

For the last one week, Rajni (31), who works at a beauty parlour in Jahangirpuri, hasn’t gone to work. “I’m volunteering here, my employer understands. I joined because I read about the rape of an eight-month-old baby in Delhi, in January, by a relative when her parents were out working. I too have a two-year-old daughter and both my husband and I work. I worry for her safety now,” she said.

A mobile toilet, a car with tubs of aerated drinks, a thela serving food and a number of police vans encircle the protest area. Also at the site were Anjali (18) and Soni (19) from JJ Colony, Bhalswa Dairy. “It’s our first day here… we’ve been harassed by boys and men on the road. While we are here for Kathua and Unnao, we are also here for ourselves,” said Soni, as she got ready to leave for home before sunset.

Maliwal is protesting against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, and the alleged rape of a 17-year-old in Unnao, UP. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Maliwal is protesting against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, and the alleged rape of a 17-year-old in Unnao, UP. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App