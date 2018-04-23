Kathputli colony residents flag issues at new DDA flats

The 840 flats in Sector G7 in Narela were allocated to over 800 families that were displaced after the DDA carried out a demolition drive in Kathputli Colony last year. The 840 flats in Sector G7 in Narela were allocated to over 800 families that were displaced after the DDA carried out a demolition drive in Kathputli Colony last year.

The erstwhile residents of Kathputli colony, relocated to DDA flats in Narela, have written a letter to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flagging several concerns, including “lack of address proof — making it difficult for them to get their wards admitted to schools”.

The 840 flats in Sector G7 in Narela were allocated to over 800 families that were displaced after the DDA carried out a demolition drive in Kathputli Colony last year. The remaining 2,800 families — who could not be accommodated in the Narela colony — have been sent to a transit camp in Anand Parbat.

“To get electricity meters changed in our name, the department is asking for individual No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the DDA Housing department, but we have not received the same from the DDA. Without valid address proof, we can’t update our voter ID, driving licence, Aadhaar or ration cards,” read the letter.

President of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Pocket 4, Sector G-7, Narela, Sohrab, said, “For admission of our children in schools we require valid address proof. But in the possession slip. the sector is mentioned as G-7, while in most electricity bills the address is mentioned as Sector G-8. Several DDA NOCs have both G-7 and

G-8 written on it.”

“There are also spelling mistakes in the documents handed to us before possession of flats, which is creating lot of confusion,” he added. The residents have also flagged water shortage in the area. A senior official of DDA said, “If the people are facing problems, they can meet us. We will try to solve their grievances.”

