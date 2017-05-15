Kapil Mishra toeing BJP stand to defame AAP: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh maintained that there was a conspiracy to “end the existence of AAP, to derecognise AAP”, which the BJP was engineering. (Source: File Photo) Sanjay Singh maintained that there was a conspiracy to “end the existence of AAP, to derecognise AAP”, which the BJP was engineering. (Source: File Photo)

HOURS AFTER Kapil Mishra alleged that the AAP had received “crores of rupees” from shell companies run by people close to Kejriwal, the ruling party in Delhi came out with a counter-allegation — that Mishra was simply doing the BJP’s bidding, parroting the Centre to “defame AAP”.

Mishra’s former colleague Sanjay Singh rushed to the party’s defence on Sunday. He said, “The conspiracy of BJP on AAP’s funding has come out in the open…BJP is behind Kapil Mishra’s game.”

Singh argued that PM Modi had earlier raised concerns over the alleged Rs 2 crore donations, which Mishra has raised. “In 2.5 years, this powerful central government… could not find anything,” he said. Singh maintained that there was a conspiracy to “end the existence of AAP, to derecognise AAP”, which the BJP was engineering. Singh also attacked former AAP worker and “whistleblower” Neel T Haslam as someone who “works for the BJP, Arun Jaitley” and questioned the authenticity of the cheques that Mishra had shown.

“Where did the cheques come from… False cheques being shown… If you have to fight the AAP, come out in the open,” he said. AAP leader Raghav Chaddha said, “Every week, you send four income tax notices. We give you whatever information you ask for. Still you are unable to find anything.” Had there been any discrepancy, investigating agencies would have uncovered it by now, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now