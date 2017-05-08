Kapil Mishra suspended from Aam Aadmi Party

Sacked minister Kapil Mishra had dared the Aam Aadmi Party to sack him even as he fired a fresh salvo at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying a Rs 50 crore deal was arranged for the AAP chief’s brother-in-law. Sacked minister Kapil Mishra had dared the Aam Aadmi Party to sack him even as he fired a fresh salvo at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying a Rs 50 crore deal was arranged for the AAP chief’s brother-in-law.

The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi party on Monday suspended MLA Kapil Mishra from the primary membership of the party, a day after he made corruption charges against party convener and Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The suspension came hours after Mishra’s press conference in which he alleged that Health Minister Satyendar Jain helped Kejriwal settle land deals worth Rs 50 crore for his brother-in-law.

Mishra claimed that sitting in the chief minister’s chair has changed Kejriwal and that he was not the same anti-corruption crusader as before. “The Arvind Kejriwal we have worshiped and prayed for is not the same man today. The post of chief minister has changed him. I want to ask him one thing, will he leave the post after Satyendar Jain goes to jail?” Mishra said.

Asserting that bogus bill amounting to Rs 10 crore was made to favour Kejriwal’s brother-in-law, Mishra also alleged that during the Punjab polls, there was massive corruption done by AAP in ticket distribution, including supplying of liquor by party members. He also alleged AAP leader Sanjay Singh was involved in lobbying for overseas funding of the party.

Earlier in the day, Mishra submitted documents to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against Kejriwal in connection with the alleged water tanker scam. He said he has sought an appointment with the CBI tomorrow to register a complaint.

Addressing a press conference here, Mishra asserted he will never leave the AAP, but said he will also never join the BJP in his life. He also claimed that since he has made accusations against Kejriwal, he has been receiving death threats from those who are close to the chief minister.

“Satyendar Jain told me that he has arranged a 7-acre land deal in Chattarpur for Arvind Kejriwal’s brother-in-law’s Bansal family. Being a PWD minister, he also fudged bills up to Rs 10 crore in the department to benefit Kejriwal’s relative,” Mishra told reporters here.

Slamming the chief minister, Mishra said that Kejriwal does not want to resign. “Kejriwal’s weakness is his chair. He does not want to leave his chair. I want to ask Kejriwal if he will resign the day when Jain is sent to jail in a corruption case,” he said.

Rejecting the AAP’s allegation that he has been in touch with BJP leaders, Mishra also dared the party to prove the same, adding that whoever raises voice against AAP leaders, he or she is called “a BJP agent”. He said he was the only one in the AAP who strongly opposed the BJP and the Modi government’s policies.

“There are four to five persons in the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) who are indulging in corruption. I have got to know that PAC will throw me out of the party in the evening.

“I will not accept the decision of PAC which takes the same in a closed room. The AAP is not the party of four to five persons and it is the people’s party and people will decide who should remain in AAP,” Mishra said.

“So Satyendra Jain is giving clean chit to Arvind Kejriwal ji and Arvind Kejriwal ji giving clean chit to Satyendra Jain. Simply wow !!!,” Mishra later tweeted.

At the press conference, he also issued an email id – letscleanaap@gmail.com RPT letscleanaap@gmail.com – where people can complain of alleged corruption in the AAP.

Reacting to Mishra’s allegations, Jain said the sacked minister “has lost his mental balance”. On the allegations of him giving Kejriwal bribe of Rs 20 crore at his residence on May 5, Jain said, “I can prove that I was not present at Kejriwal’s residence on May 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

