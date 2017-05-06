Kapil Mishra removed from Delhi Cabinet, replaced by Kailash Gahlot

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra, who was the tourism and water minister in Delhi cabinet, has been removed from his post on Saturday. Kapil Mishra has been replaced by Kailash Gahlot. Apart from Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam has also been inducted in Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the water management was not up to the mark and CM Kejriwal decided to bring Gahlot in Mishra’s place. “Water management was not up to the mark. Kapil Mishra made a lot of effort. CM decided to bring in Kailash Gahlot in his place,” news agency ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.

“Total two have been included in the Cabinet now. Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Gautam for a post which was vacant,” Sisodia added. Kailash Gahlot is the AAP MLA from Najafgarh and Rajendra Gautam from Seemapuri.

Meanwhile, Mishra took to Twitter on Saturday and claimed that he will make a ‘massive expose’ in tanker scam on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Mishra said that he had informed Arvind Kejriwal about the scam on Saturday morning. “Bhashtachar ke khilaf khuli jung kal subah (A battle against corruption from tomorrow morning),” the former minister tweeted.

“I had informed CM that I would submit names of those to Anti Corruption Bureau, who are involved in the delay. Will reveal big names, and maybe because of those names such a decision has been made,” Mishra told ANI.

