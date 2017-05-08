Kapil Mishra has lost mental balance, says Satyendar Jain

“There is a limit to lying. I wasn’t present at CM’s residence on 5 May, Friday and I can prove it in many ways,” Jain told news agency ANI. ( Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) “There is a limit to lying. I wasn’t present at CM’s residence on 5 May, Friday and I can prove it in many ways,” Jain told news agency ANI. ( Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday rubbished the accusations made by sacked minister Kapil Mishra against him that he paid Rs 2 crore bribe to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on May 5. Jain said he was not present at Kejriwal’s house on May 5 and he could prove it in many ways. “There is a limit to lying. I wasn’t present at CM’s residence on 5 May, Friday and I can prove it in many ways,” Jain told news agency ANI.

Jain added that Mishra has lost his mental balance after being sacked as minister. “He has lost mental balance and making baseless allegations. Show us papers or proof if its true?,” said Jain.

Mishra, had on Sunday, alleged that he had seen Jain giving Rs 2 crore cash to Kejriwal. According to him, the incident took place at Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi. He also alleged that the CM told him ‘these things happen in politics’.

Mishra was sacked from Kejriwal’s cabinet on Saturday in a reshuffle and was replaced by Kailash Gahlot. Immediately after the news of his sacking surfaced, Mishra had stated that the decision was ‘probably taken because he was insisting on the release of water tanker scam report’.

Meanwhile, AAP and its senior ministers came to Kejriwal’s rescue and refuted all the allegations.

Addressing the media on Monday, Mishra reiterated that he will remain a part of the AAP and that he did not have any contacts with BJP leaders. The former tourism and water minister also alleged that Kejriwal and Jain had colluded in helping the former’s brother-in-law in acquiring a Rs 50 crore land in Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

