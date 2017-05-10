Kapil Mishra attacked at dharna site in Delhi

Kapil Mishra Kapil Mishra

An unknown person on Wednesday attacked AAP MLA Kapil Mishra when he was sitting on a hunger strike in the national capital. Mishra was sacked from the primary membership of the party after he made corruption charges against party’s national convener Arvind Kjeirwal.

Sitting on dharna, Mishra has said he wouldn’t eat anything thing until he gets answer from AAP about the source of money for various foreign trips of some leaders.

