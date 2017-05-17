Kapil Mishra approaches CBI against CM, 2 others

Kapil Mishra Kapil Mishra

A DAY after breaking his fast, which he insisted was at the behest of doctors, ousted Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding an alleged case of money laundering.

Mishra claimed that he has submitted “irrefutable proof” against Kejriwal and two other AAP MLAs, whom he did not name, to the central agency over their alleged links with several fake companies.

“A person who came riding on the promise to fight the country’s corrupt political system… to fight elections using donations from small sources… stands exposed today. He has attempted to run the AAP using black money,” he said. Mishra — who was suspended from the party after he alleged corruption within the AAP and linked it to Kejriwal — also made fresh accusations against the party and Kejriwal of “massive financial irregularities”.

He alleged that the party had lied to the Election Commission, laundered money through shell companies and concealed donations from the public. Besides, Mishra has also accused Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore, in cash, from dubious sources when offered by health minister Satyendar Jain.

He had been on a six-day fast in protest against the AAP’s “refusal” to disclose where the money came for the foreign trips of five party leaders.Mishra had also claimed that the AAP had cooked their books, creating 461 bogus entries in the party ledger to allow crores to be trasferred into the party’s account from different shell companies. He had alleged that a vast network for fake companies had been created to convert black money into white. Mishra had even given an address, which allegedly housed all the 187 companies.

