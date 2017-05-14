Kapil Mishra alleges donation scam by AAP, tells Arvind Kejriwal ‘resign or will drag you to jail’; BJP, Congress enjoy drama

Kapil Mishra was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he fainted during the press conference on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Kapil Mishra was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he fainted during the press conference on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The national capital witnessed another day of high-pitched political drama on Sunday as sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra fainted after accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “massive” financial irregularities at a press conference. “It has now become clear that Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man,” Mishra said before he fainted. He had been on an indefinite hunger strike for five days in protest against AAP’s refusal to disclose the source of funding of the foreign trips of five leaders.

Making fresh allegations, the former water minister claimed that AAP had received “crores of rupees” from “shell companies” run by people close to Kejriwal, while mentioning AAP legislators Shiv Charan Goel and Naresh Yadav. He also alleged that there were discrepancies in the donation money received by AAP and the amount it had declared before the Election Commission.

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on indefinite hunger strike at his residence in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on indefinite hunger strike at his residence in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Demanding Kejriwal’s resignation, Mishra said he would “drag” the chief minister by his “collar” and take him to Tihar jail if he didn’t step down. However, he fainted moments before he could share with the media documents which he claimed proved his charges.

Earlier this week, Mishra had claimed that he had seen Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. He also recorded his statement in front of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday in Rs 400 crore water tanker scam and accused Kejriwal of influencing the probe.

Mishra was immediately taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, where doctors declared he was stable and conscious, but suffered from “a little weakness and mild dehydration”. “His vitals are all normal,” an RML doctor said.

AAP denies charges

Refuting Mishra’s allegations, the party said he was “parroting” the Bharatiya Janata Party. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the expelled minister has been levelling those allegations that the BJP had voiced just before the 2015 Assembly elections. “This is the BJP’s ploy to finish AAP. It should stop questioning the credentials of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal as we have ensured all transparency while accepting funds,” Singh said.

BJP, Congress attack AAP

Reacting to the development, the BJP also demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and brushed aside AAP’s claim that Mishra was acting at the behest of the saffron-party. “Mr Corrupt has increased corruption in Delhi by leaps and bounds and this has overshadowed governance. The AAP’s leadership is being questioned because it is one man’s party indulging in corrupt practice and filling the coffers of his own family and people around him,” Lekhi said. She also said the ruling party in Delhi has become “Kejriwal Aadmi Party”.

Also dismissing AAP’s claim that Mishra was “parroting” the BJP, Lekhi said, “Nobody has to parrot the BJP’s lines. This person (Mishra) is somebody at whose behest people like Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were thrown out of the AAP. He was close to Mr Corrupt.

“The BJP has nothing to do with him. When people from within the AAP are questioning the party leadership, we really don’t have much task to do. We can only ask questions in consonance,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress also demanded the AAP supremo’s resignation and said he should step down on moral and legal grounds. Addressing a press meet, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken also sought a “thorough probe” into the allegations levelled by Mishra. Referring to foreign funding to AAP, he said it was “unlikely that the government agencies were unaware of it”.

Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Congress leader also wondered why was the party was showing reluctance in not prosecuting Kejriwal and why an FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was not lodged against the AAP government.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd