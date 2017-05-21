Kapil Mishra: AAP leaders trip to Russia funded by Delhi businessman linked to Rs 400 crore scam

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra

Continuing his attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday claimed that a Delhi-based businessman funded senior party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh’s trip to Russia. Mishra also alleged that the businessman, Sheetal Prasad Singh, was linked to several companies involved in a Rs 400 crore scam. He also claimed that when the AAP first came to power, a committee was set up to investigate the scam but it was later disbanded in 2015.

Earlier on May 19, Mishra, addressing the media, alleged that Kejriwal was spreading rumours on social media to deflect attention from his wrongdoings. Mishra had said that Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were circulating a video on the internet in which a Delhi businessman claimed to have voluntarily donated Rs 2 crore to the party.

However, Mishra said that the claims made in the video were false and accused Kejriwal of having links with hawala operators. On Saturday, Mishra took to Twitter and claimed that the EVM controversy was being raked up by the AAP to distract the people.

Mishra was sacked from Delhi cabinet in a reshuffle and was replaced by Kailash Gahlot last month. He was also removed from the post of Delhi Jal Board chief. On the same day, he claimed that the decision was taken because he wanted to make public the details of a report on Delhi Water Tanker Scam.

Since then, in a series of press conferences, Mishra has accused Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satendar Jain and other party leaders of being involved in corrupt activities. Kejriwal is yet to respond to the allegations. The party, on the other hand, has accused Mishra of parroting what the BJP has been saying and acting hand-in-glove with the party.

