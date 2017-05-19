Kanjhawala cops under scanner: Three cars go missing from police station premises

The Kanjhawala SHO was recently sent to district lines The Kanjhawala SHO was recently sent to district lines

Several policemen attached with the Kanjhawala police station are under the scanner after three cars — a Tata Xenon, a Toyota Innova and a Tata Safari — were stolen from inside the police station premises.

A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) at Kanjhawala police station, and hunt is on to nab the miscreants.

Few weeks ago, the Station House Officer of Kanjhawala police station was sent to district lines and an inspector-rank officer was suspended after it came to light that they had arrested two innocent persons for the murder of a woman and her paramour.

The DCP (outer) M N Tiwari later asked one of the inspectors to look after the work of the SHO, but he has also been removed by the DCP after the latest incident came to light. Police said the case was registered on Wednesday, following the statement of Head Constable Manjit Singh, who is the malkhana in-charge (police armoury incharge) of Kanjhawala police station.”

“The complainant, HC Singh, stated in his complaint that every day he counted all case property cars parked outside the police station in an open government-allotted field. On May 10, he counted all the cars and made an entry in the register,” a police officer said. “Singh, who became malkhana in-charge around a year ago, was busy with back-to-back emergency duties on May 11 and May 12, and was not able to count the cars those days,” the officer added.

“On May 12, Singh had gone to attend a court hearing and he assigned constable Navin to count all vehicles and make a fresh entry. While counting, constable Navin found out that three cars were missing. He immediately informed Singh about the incident,” a senior police officer said.

“After coming to know of the incident, Singh informed his seniors. Initially, he was assigned to search for the cars in the nearby areas. After he could not find the cars, a team was formed, which conducted several raids in the vicinity. However, they failed to get any leads,” police sources said.

Sources said that after failing to trace the cars, senior officers, including DCP M N Tiwari, were informed about the incident. Tiwari directed them to register an FIR. “On Wednesday, Singh registered his complaint after giving details of all the three cars,” sources added. During investigation after the FIR was registered, police found out that the three cars were recently seized during a raid.

“A case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the culprits through CCTV footage,” sources said.

Despite repeated attempts, DCP Tiwari and senior Delhi Police officers could not be reached for comments.

