Kahmere gate hit and run case: Exhausted, he fell asleep when the car hit him

The car at the Kashmere Gate police station. Amit Mehra

Kuldeep Sharma (22), alias Karan, is a daily wager, who earns Rs 400 per day, and lives in Karawal Nagar. He doesn’t sleep on the footpaths of Delhi. On Thursday, however, he decided to sit and rest on the pavement near the Loha Pul in Kashmere Gate while waiting for transportation. Tired from working all night, he fell asleep.

He was one of the four mowed down by an i20 car on early Thursday morning. The police are struggling to identify the man who was killed in the accident. Sources said he was in his 20s, but did not have any identity proof on him. The police are now circulating his photograph among other homeless people in the area to get clues. Sharma, who sustained injuries on his head, abdomen and legs, was discharged from the Sushruta Trauma Centre.

His father Purshottam Sharma told The Indian Express that his son never sleeps on the pavement but had sat down for a bit and fell asleep. It was the impact of the car hitting him that woke him up.

“A few years ago, I met with an accident due to which my body is 40 per cent paralysed. My son is the sole bread winner of the family. He works in a farm house, for which he gets Rs 400 per day. His work ends at 4 am and he was returning home,” the father said. Asif and Sanjay, the other two who were injured, are recuperating at Sushruta Trauma Centre, and are still traumatised.

Doctors said their condition is critical and that they have been kept under observation. They, too, have received injuries on their head, stomach and legs. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, they work as part-time labourers and live on the footpaths, police said.

Sanjay said that he was sleeping when he suddenly heard a loud noise. “Before I could stand up, a big car ran over us. I have no recollection of what happened after that,” he said. Asif, with a dislocated jaw, could not, however, utter a word.

