Juveniles tie teen to chair, slit throat

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found tied to a chair, with his throat slit, in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala in the early hours of Friday. Police said the incident came to light around 12.30 am, when they were informed about the body being found inside a house in Ladpur area in Kanjhawala.

“The boy had been tied to a chair with the help of a clutch wire. In the meantime, we received information that the boy’s family was looking for him. He had stepped out for a walk and did not return home,” an officer said.

Police said they have identified the two accused, both juveniles, and added that they will be apprehended soon. Police added that a boy who lives in the area told them that the two juveniles had asked him for some money. They told him they had “killed someone” and needed to leave the capital.

The boy told said he did not have any money and they left. He then informed his father, who is with the Delhi Police. Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive of the murder.

