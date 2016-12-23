Jung resigns: ‘Gave no indication he was about to quit’

Najeeb Jung took over as Lieutenant-Governor on July 9, 2013. Before that, he was the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia university. Express archive Najeeb Jung took over as Lieutenant-Governor on July 9, 2013. Before that, he was the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia university. Express archive

Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung, who submitted his resignation on Thursday, had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Tuesday, but did not give an impression that he had any plans to quit.

Mehrishi said, “L-G met me on Tuesday and had a discussion for nearly half-an-hour, but he did not give any indication of submitting his resignation. Another meeting of mine with the L-G is scheduled for Friday.”

Jung is also learnt to have informed Mehrishi that he would be heading to Goa from December 25 to January 1.

Government sources indicated that the sudden move by the L-G to resign could be linked to fatigue and constant bickering with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. They ruled out the possibility that the Centre was unhappy with Jung’s performance.

On Jung’s replacement, a top MHA bureaucrat said, “The appointment of Delhi L-G is a political call and will be taken at the highest level. The names doing the rounds are speculative.” Officials said that though Governors in the past have been allowed to complete their term of five years, there are no fixed term for L-Gs. Jung’s predecessor Tejender Khanna completed six years as L-G.

Home Ministry officials said they are yet to process Jung’s resignation, which will then be put before President Pranab Mukherjee, who will act on the aide and advice of the council of ministers. Among the options being discussed is to give additional charge — till a suitable name is arrived at — to a Governor of a neighbouring state or appoint a full-time L-G if some names have been finalised.

“Given the fact that Mukherjee is on a 10-day sojourn to southern states, the government may give additional charge to any of the L-Gs,” said a Home Ministry official.

In Delhi, the L-G reports to the Union Home Ministry and looks after Delhi Police. The appointment and removal of L-G in any Union Territory has to be processed by the Home Ministry and the onus of conveying the message, asking the incumbents to put in their papers, usually rests with the Union Home Secretary, said officials.