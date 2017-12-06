Junaid kin yet to get cash relief: Brinda Karat writes to CM Khattar

Karat has written a letter to Khattar reminding him about his promise. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Karat has written a letter to Khattar reminding him about his promise. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The family of Junaid Khan, the 15-year-old boy who was killed by a mob on a Mathura-bound train in June, is yet to receive the Rs 10 lakh compensation promised by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior CPM leader Brinda Karat claimed Tuesday. Karat has written a letter to Khattar reminding him about his promise.

In her letter, she said: “You also declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Two of his brothers were also injured, one of them seriously. He has been unable to do any work till now. Unfortunately, no compensation whatsoever has been received by the family from the government,” she said.

She added: “The DC had given Rs 5 lakh from the Red Cross. On further enquiry, the DC said he has not received any orders from the Chief Minister to give the compensation of Rs 10 lakh. It will be appropriate and just if the compensation you had declared is given to the family.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App