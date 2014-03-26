Judicial custody of 4 held in Nido death case extended

A city court on Tuesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of four persons arrested in connection with the death of 19-year-old Nido Taniam.

On expiry of their remand, accused Farman, Sunder Singh, Pawan and Sunny Uppal were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pritam Singh, who remanded them in judicial custody till April 7 after the CBI did not seek their custodial interrogation.

The case was transferred to the CBI from the Delhi Police after Taniam’s parents met Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, demanding speedy justice.

The four were arrested after relatives of Taniam alleged that he was assaulted by some shopkeepers in Lajpat Nagar on January 29 after he had an altercation with them. The shopkeepers had made fun of his hairstyle. He was declared brought dead at AIIMS the next day.

Meanwhile, Sunny filed his bail application in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jitendera Mishra, who partially heard the arguments but later listed it for April 7 on the request of the CBI.

The CBI on Tuesday sought time to submit the post-mortem report in the matter.

Sunny, in his plea, sought relief on the ground that his father had died after his arrest in the case and that there was no one to look after his family members.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App