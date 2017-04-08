Journalist stable, being monitored at ICU: Hospital

Two days after 45-year old freelance journalist Aparna Kalra was attacked at a park and sustained serious head injuries, hospital sources Friday said “her condition is stable” and her progress is being “continuously monitored” at the intensive care unit.

The accused had hit Kalra with a heavy brick, which had resulted in a severe fracture on the skull. Sources said she had also developed injuries in cranial nerves, which emerge from the brain.

“The patient is conscious and her medical condition is stable. Her condition will be continuously monitored for the next 48 hours at the ICU. The complete recovery will depend upon her response to the surgery and treatment,” sources at the hospital said.

Kalra is currently being monitored by the critical care unit at Fortis. The nuerosurgery team had earlier removed the blood clot caused due to the head injury. Sources said that she had also sustained eye injury. However, her vision is fully intact.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now