Journalist dies after being hit by bike in Govindpuri

A 46-year-old journalist lost his life after he was hit by a motorcycle in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri. The accused was later arrested from the spot.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the victim was identified as Raj Kumar Ray, an associate editor with the Hindustan Times. He is survived by his wife, Debjani, and six-year-old son, Arinjay.

“The incident took place on Sunday evening when the victim was hit by a speeding motorbike while crossing the road in the Govindpuri area. He suffered severe head trauma and was declared brought dead at the AIIMS trauma centre,” DCP Baaniya said.

He said that the 18-year-old biker, a resident of Tughlakabad, has been arrested after the incident. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. A school dropout, the accused did not have a driving licence, the DCP said.

A post-graduate in Economics from Calcutta University, Ray started his career as an equity researcher before moving to journalism in 1997. Over the last two decades, he worked in organisations such as the Press Trust of India, Thomson Reuters, Financial Express and business news channel BTVI. Ray joined the Hindustan Times in February this year.

