JNUSU plea to President: Don’t hand best varsity award to Vice Chancellor

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has started a petition, asking President Pranab Mukherjee — in his capacity as the Visitor — to not hand over the ‘Best Central University’ award to the vice-chancellor, and instead give it to a section of the JNU community.

JNU is set to receive the award on March 6. “We are disturbed by the fact that the award will be formally handed over to the current V-C, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar… We strongly believe that Prof Kumar doesn’t deserve to receive the award on behalf of the entire JNU community,” reads the petition.