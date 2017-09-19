JNU’s gender panel is a thing of the past

The 18-year-old Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) of the JNU was dissolved Monday, and was replaced by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The ICC’s NGO representative is from ‘Sampurna’, run by Shobha Vijender, the wife of Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Further, Professor Nivedita Menon, against whom the university has initiated an enquiry for disrupting an Academic Council meeting, was removed as Chairperson, Centre for Comparative Politics & Political Theory.

“The Executive Council… on September 18 adopted the UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of sexual harassment of women employees and students in higher educational institutions) Regulations, 2015 and approved the formation of an ICC with immediate effect. The ICC will henceforth replace the existing GSCASH,” read the order.

The move was criticised by both teachers and students, with the JNUSU burning an effigy of the Vice-Chancellor in protest. JNUTA too condemned the move.

Responding to allegations of political interference in the ICC, Shobha Vijender said, “I’m a professional social worker. My husband has nothing to do with this.”

JNU Registar Pramod Kumar, said, “We are just following the UGC regulations.”

On Menon’s removal, an EC member said, “The administration got formal complaints from members of a selection committee, who said she insulted them.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App