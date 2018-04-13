JNU warns students over slogans demanding suspension professors

Meanwhile, students of the School of Life Sciences Thursday issued a statement claiming that the JNU administration was “not doing anything” in the case against Johri, and only suggested that they will approach the ICC. Meanwhile, students of the School of Life Sciences Thursday issued a statement claiming that the JNU administration was “not doing anything” in the case against Johri, and only suggested that they will approach the ICC.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued warning letters to two students for writing on walls and roads on the campus, demanding the suspension of professors Atul Kumar Johri and Mahendra Lama who have been accused of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, students of the School of Life Sciences Thursday issued a statement claiming that the JNU administration was “not doing anything” in the case against Johri, and only suggested that they will approach the ICC.

The warning has been issued to the now-disbanded Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment representative Srabani Chakrabarty, and BA student Iffat Khatoon.

“A report dated March 30 has been received from Chief Security Officer in Chief Proctor’s Office. In the said report, it has been alleged that you were involved in writing ‘Suspend Johri’ on the road in front of School of Physical Sciences on March 27 at 6 pm. This act is unbecoming of a student of JNU. In view of this and also keeping her career prospects in mind, a somewhat lenient view is being taken in the matter,” read the warning letter issued to Chakrabarty. Khatoon got a similar letter.

Chakrabarty said, “This is highly shameful and surprising that students are getting such notices when Atul Johri is roaming around in the campus.”

When asked about the complaint and warning letters, Chief Security Officer Naveen Yadav said, “I have no idea about this.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App