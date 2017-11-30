JNU warns student over protest, he says I wasn’t even in Delhi

The letter, issued on November 13, reads: “Mr Om Prasad has been found involved in a protest demonstration held in front of Administration Block on March 16″ (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) The letter, issued on November 13, reads: “Mr Om Prasad has been found involved in a protest demonstration held in front of Administration Block on March 16″ (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The JNU administration has sent a “warning letter” to a PhD student, Om Prasad, for participating in a protest rally at the Administration Block on March 16. Prasad, a member of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), has, however claimed that he was not even in town when the protest took place.

The letter, issued on November 13, reads: “Mr Om Prasad has been found involved in a protest demonstration held in front of Administration Block on March 16. The said protest is in violation of the Hon’ble court order dated March 9. This act is unbecoming of a student of JNU… He is hereby warned and advised to be careful in future…. otherwise strict disciplinary action will be taken.”

Prasad, however, claimed that he had gone to Hyderabad on March 16 to meet scientist P M Bhargava for field work. “I took a 6 am flight to Hyderabad on March 16. The protest on that day was organised by BAPSA in context of a JNU student’s suicide,” Prasad said.

Sai Balaji, an AISA activist who was in Hyderabad at the time, said Prasad visited him there since he was ill. Praveen Thallapelli from BAPSA, who has also received a warning letter, maintained that Prasad was not present during the protest.

While the Chief Proctor did not respond to calls, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “They must have found something in the CCTV footage to issue a warning letter. They wouldn’t have sent a letter without any evidence,” he said.

