JNU threatens action against blockade over attendance

THE STANDOFF between the JNU administration and students over compulsory attendance escalated on Sunday, with the administration threatening action against the blockade. The students, who have been protesting the move, had brought the university to a standstill with their demonstration on Saturday.

The administration has also raised objections to the protest at the administrative block, and said that the “students were violating a Delhi High Court order”. The HC order prohibits protests within a 100-mt radius of the administrative block. On Saturday, the students had formed a human chain and protested outside the V-C’s house and later “reclaimed” the administrative block.

In an official statement, the JNU registrar said, “There are some students, who have not only been non-compliant of the rules but have also been preventing fellow students from attending classes… and, worse, by blocking the main road for days together.” The statement further said, “It is even more unfortunate that during the protest demonstrations on February 10, some students went to the extent of damaging university property at the administrative block.”

Despite the “threat”, the JNUSU, Sunday, called for a freedom march from Ganga dhaba to the administrative block, demanding “boycott of attendance rules” and its “rollback”.

