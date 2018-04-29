JNU tense after violence at film screening sparks protests

At JNU on Saturday night. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) At JNU on Saturday night. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A day after a scuffle took place in JNU between the ABVP and other student organisations, including the Left, over the screening of a film on ‘love jihad’, the Delhi Police Saturday said it had received multiple complaints from both sides.

The ABVP alleged organisations led by the Left had disrupted the film screening. The campus witnessed tension on Saturday night, with ABVP and JNUSU organising marches at the same time against the alleged violence they accused each other of. Both sides came face to face near Sabarmati Dhaba, chanting slogans against each other. But security personnel formed a human chain around the protesters to avoid confrontation.

ABVP JNU unit president Vijay Kumar said, “We demand action against those who spread violence, or we’ll continue agitating.”

DCP (southwest ) Milind Dumbere said they have received multiple complaints from both sides. “We are taking legal opinion, no case has been registered so far,” he said.

ABVP also accused former JNUSU president Mohit Pandey of driving over a security guard’s leg and fracturing it, but Pandey alleged he had taken “refuge” in a friend’s car to escape an attack from ABVP members.

The screening of the film, In the Name of Love — Melancholy of God’s Own Country, was organised by the Global Indian Foundation and the Vivekanand Vichar Manch of JNU. A section of students opposed it, calling it “a hate propaganda movie”.

An effigy of the RSS and the ABVP was also burnt on campus.

(With PTI inputs)

