JNU students march seeking V-C’s removal

Hundreds of students led by the JNU Students’ Union Tuesday marched from Mandi House to the HRD Ministry, demanding that M Jagadesh Kumar be removed as Vice-Chancellor due to various reasons, including implementing compulsory attendance.
With the slogan of ‘V-C Hatao, JNU Bachao’, students marched towards MHRD before they were stopped by police barricades. A brief tussle ensued between the protesters and officers before a delegation of students was called to meet MHRD officials, where they submitted a ‘chargesheet’ demanding the V-C’s removal.
Meanwhile, the JNU Registrar rubbished allegations that the decision on attendance was not passed in the Academic Council, and added: “Since JNU conducts student elections, it is mandatory that attendance records for all students should be maintained.”
