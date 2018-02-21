  • Associate Sponsor
JNU students march seeking V-C’s removal

With the slogan of ‘V-C Hatao, JNU Bachao’, students marched towards HRD Ministry before they were stopped by police barricades.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2018 3:37 am
Delhi Teachers Protest, Teachers Protest Delhi, Delhi University Teachers Protest, DU Teachers Protest, Ambedkar University Teachers Protest, Jamia Millia Islamia Teachers Protest, Delhi News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Hundreds of students led by the JNU Students’ Union Tuesday marched from Mandi House to the HRD Ministry. (File Photo)
Hundreds of students led by the JNU Students’ Union Tuesday marched from Mandi House to the HRD Ministry, demanding that M Jagadesh Kumar be removed as Vice-Chancellor due to various reasons, including implementing compulsory attendance.

With the slogan of ‘V-C Hatao, JNU Bachao’, students marched towards MHRD before they were stopped by police barricades. A brief tussle ensued between the protesters and officers before a delegation of students was called to meet MHRD officials, where they submitted a ‘chargesheet’ demanding the V-C’s removal.

Meanwhile, the JNU Registrar rubbished allegations that the decision on attendance was not passed in the Academic Council, and added: “Since JNU conducts student elections, it is mandatory that attendance records for all students should be maintained.”

