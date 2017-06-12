JNU Students Association members hold protest against dhabas closing at night

File photo of a JNU students union leader addressing a gathering outside Ganga Dhaba at JNU. (Express photo by Oinam Anand. Aug 19, 2016) File photo of a JNU students union leader addressing a gathering outside Ganga Dhaba at JNU. (Express photo by Oinam Anand. Aug 19, 2016)

Members of JNU Students Association organised a ‘tea protest’ in New Delhi Sunday night as a mark of protest against the varsity for shutting down of dhabas during the night. “We have been witnessing that the JNU administration has adopted all possible means to scuttle the rights of students, workers and teachers by imposing arbitrary rules. Closing down of dhabas at 11 pm is one such example,” JNUSU General Secretary Satarupa Chakraborty said.

We need to collectively ensure that our demands are met through strongest resistance possible, she said.

The protest was organised near Sabarmati Dhaba with participation of a group of around 30 students. The students also protested outside the convention centre on Monday against the dhaba rules and demanded regulation of food prices in the dhaba. They pitched for saving JNU’s night culture.

