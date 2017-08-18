JNU students allege assault and molestation at Asola sanctuary

They alleged local police did not help them and questioned the girl’s dress and forced them to tender a written apology. They alleged local police did not help them and questioned the girl’s dress and forced them to tender a written apology.

Seven students, including three from JNU, were allegedly beaten up by a group of people at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary in Faridabad on August 14 evening. The students said the attackers also “molested” a female student when they resisted.

They alleged local police did not help them and questioned the girl’s dress and forced them to tender a written apology. The students Wednesday lodged a ‘zero FIR’ — registered at a different location than the incident — at south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North police station, which transferred it to the police station in Faridabad.

CP, Faridabad, and the DCP, NIT, could not be contacted. Shakir Hussain, the ACP, NIT, said the allegations will be probed.

The complaint by the girl said, “Around 8.30 pm, while returning to our campus, we were intercepted by three men there. They asked the relationship between me and the boys.” Soon, they grew violent and 8-9 people gathered. “They started assaulting us and hurled abuses,” the complaint said, adding that the ordeal lasted two hours and they were rescued by two locals.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App