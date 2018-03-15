JNU student reported missing

A 26-year-old JNU student has been reported missing, with her mother approaching police and registering an FIR in the matter. The student is currently pursuing an Integrated M Phil and PHD course.

Her mother has written in the complaint that her daughter has been staying at a hostel on the campus. She told police that the last time she made contact with her daughter was on March 10, when she reportedly told her mother that she was eating out with her friends and would return later.

However, her daughter’s phone was switched off when her mother tried to call her on several occasions later.

