JNU student found dead: There was no harassment, say professors at JNU

The JNU students, teachers and administration Tuesday expressed their condolences at the demise of J Muthukrishan. The JNU Teachers’ Association also held a condolence meeting, in which students and teachers said it was their “collective failure” that such an “extreme step” was taken by a student. JNUTA general secretary Pradeep Shinde said, “We have to introspect why students are taking such steps.”

Economics professor Surajit Mazumdar said, “Oppression is a collective issue, which we’re all facing in varying degrees. We must have a sense of solidarity that we’re all together in a collective struggle. That will give us the strength to fight together, instead of succumbing to it.”

Some also pointed fingers at teachers, saying they needed to be more sensitive to students from deprived backgrounds.

However, teachers denied any discrimination. “There was no harassment. We are lenient in changing supervisors,” Professor Sucheta Mahajan said.

Professor Rajat Datta said the student had sent an application for changing his guide, but it would only have been processed in April, as per the protocol.

