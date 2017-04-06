JNU ‘stalking’: Counsellors brought in to get woman to open up

A DAY after a 26-year-old Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer was arrested for allegedly stalking and physically assaulting a JNU student, Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have sought help from counsellors to help the victim open up.

“Investigators have seized the cellphone and laptop of the accused after the 22-year-old complainant told police that he had forcefully clicked some objectionable pictures. He was allegedly threatening her that he would post all these pictures on social networking sites,” police said.

The woman, who was allegedly being assaulted by IES officer Rakesh Meena, had earlier refused to undergo a medical examination and had said she would get it done later. “She has now refused to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate as well. After counselling, she will hopefully record her statement,” police said.

The woman has claimed that Meena hacked her social media accounts and invaded her privacy. “She tried telling her friends and brother about her ordeal but was scared,” police said.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused has been sent to Tihar Jail for 14-day judicial custody.

