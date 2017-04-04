JNU student alleges prolonged sexual abuse, IES officer arrested under POCSO

An IES officer was arrested by Delhi Police under the POCSO Act after a JNU student alleged that she was subjected to prolonged sexual abuse by him since 2012. The accused, identified as Rakesh Meena, is currently working as an Assistant Executive Engineer for the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

Meena is facing charges of sexual assault, stalking, criminal intimidation and issuing death threats. He was picked up from his residence in South Delhi’s Saidulajab area on Monday afternoon. Confirming the arrest, ADCP (South) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express that the police have registered an FIR against him at Vasant Kunj (North) police station. The accused was sent to Tihar Jail after a local court sent him to 14 days Judicial remand.

